Naidu, an aspiring king maker, wiped out

It’s disappointment all around for Chandrababu Naidu who is on his way out as the CM of Andhra, giving way to YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has never been new to the win and lose game of polictics. It has seen ups and downs since its begining. if draw on a graph it would make mountains for sure and there wont be any plain lines even a short one. The state to state tour for mahagatbandhan has halted for Naidu.

Naidu has fought for power putting his family relations on stake. After Naidu came to power by staging a coup against his father-in-law in 1995, he brought the Telugu Desam Party to victory again in 1999, but lost power for two consecutive terms in 2004 and 2009. After the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the TDP chief returned to power in the truncated Andhra after a gap of 10 years.

After all the the fights and strategies put out for Mahagatbandhan, Naidu will have to take some rest as Reddy will have an upper hand in Lok Sabha result. Along with winning the battle, Naidu had the confidence to establish an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in the Centre.

Naidu will now hope to get at least 10 parleimentary seats to play a significant role at the national level. However, this massive defeat could also collapse TDP as Naidu is already nearing 70 years and he might not have the patience and energy to sustain the party for another five years.

His son Nara Lokesh, who is considered to be his evident successor , has failed to prove himself as a leader in the last five years. It would also be a personal defeat for Naidu who appears to nurture dreams of playing the kingmaker at the Centre.