Nagpur: Scolded by mother, teenager hangs himself

A 17-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here in Maharashtra after being scolded by his mother for not wearing proper clothes, police said on Sunday.

After his mother censured him, the teenager went to his room at 5:30 pm on Saturday and didn't come out for a long time, an official said.

When his parents entered his room late night, they found their son hanging with a wire tied to the ceiling hook, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered by Hudkeshwar police.