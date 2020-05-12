India

Nagpur COVID-19 cases climb to 300

So far four deaths due to COVID- 19 have been reported in Nagpur.

The COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra's Nagpur mounted to 300 on Tuesday with two more people testing positive for novel coronavirus, a district official said.

Most of the coronavirus positive patients were reported from Mominpura and Satranjipura hotspots, he said.

A total of 93 patients have so far been discharged after recovery from the COVID-19 disease, he added.

