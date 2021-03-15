Nagpur: Cop suspended as parents of teen sisters file complaint

A Nagpur constable was suspended after he was charged with molestation on Monday, police said.

Ravi Tiwari was held after the parents of two teen sisters who had met him to inquire about joining the force filed a complain with Gittikhadan police station, an official said.

"As per the complaint, Tiwari used to stand in front of the girls' home and stare at them. On Sunday, he entered their home and asked for them. He was charged under IPC and POCSO Act provisions and has been placed under suspension," the official added.