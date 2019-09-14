Nagaland truck fined Rs 6.53 lakh for seven traffic violations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A Nagaland-registered truck was fined a whopping Rs 6.53 lakh for seven traffic violations in Odisha's Sambalpur. But, this was not under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

The fine was imposed on August 10 for flouting traffic rules much before the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into being on September 1. The matter came to light only on Saturday, said sources. Sambalpur Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued the Challan to driver Dillip Karta and truck owner Shailesh Shankar Lal Gupta bearing Registration number - NL 08 D 7079.