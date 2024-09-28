 Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 28, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Cyan Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: September 28, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Cyan Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 28, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Cyan Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 7,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Cyan Saturday Weekly Lottery at 4 PM will be announced today, September 28, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 7,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear 50 Cyan Weekly Lottery September 28, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Remark On Ram Mandir's Consecration Ceremony Sparks Outrage In BJP
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Remark On Ram Mandir's Consecration Ceremony Sparks Outrage In BJP
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party To Hold Protest Today As Administration Ramps Up Security, Gears For Stronger Crackdown
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party To Hold Protest Today As Administration Ramps Up Security, Gears For Stronger Crackdown
UGC NET June Results 2024 OUT Soon; Check On NTA's Website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET June Results 2024 OUT Soon; Check On NTA's Website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Myanmar's Navy Seizes 1.478 Million Stimulant Tablets Valued At $1.04 Million
Myanmar's Navy Seizes 1.478 Million Stimulant Tablets Valued At $1.04 Million

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high.

The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. However, the first prize for the Dear 50 Weekly Lottery is Rs 7,00,000 and the ticket is priced at Rs 50 each.

The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 7,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 5,000

3rd Prize: Rs 2,000

4th Prize: Rs 1000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 100

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Remark On Ram Mandir's Consecration Ceremony Sparks...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Remark On Ram Mandir's Consecration Ceremony Sparks...

Indian Consulate Refutes Reports Claiming New Restrictions For OCI Cardholders

Indian Consulate Refutes Reports Claiming New Restrictions For OCI Cardholders

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 28, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 28, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 28, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 28, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed, 5 Security Personnel Injured In Ongoing Encounter In Kulgam; Visuals...

J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed, 5 Security Personnel Injured In Ongoing Encounter In Kulgam; Visuals...