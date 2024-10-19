 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Cyan Saturday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Cyan Saturday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Cyan Saturday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 7,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Cyan Saturday Weekly Lottery at 4 PM will be announced today, October 19, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 7,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear 50 Cyan Weekly Lottery October 19, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'SP Demanded 12 Seats In MVA, But Satisfied With Fewer', Says Akhilesh Yadav In Dhule
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Required Documents
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Required Documents
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore
'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed
'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high.

The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. However, the first prize for the Dear 50 Weekly Lottery is Rs 7,00,000 and the ticket is priced at Rs 50 each.

The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 7,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 5,000

3rd Prize: Rs 2,000

4th Prize: Rs 1000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 100

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: October 19, 2024 - Karunya KR-676 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: October 19, 2024 - Karunya KR-676 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 19, 2024 - Karunya KR-676 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Bomb Threats Disrupt Air Travel: Five IndiGo Flights On High Alert; Vistara, Akasa Air & Air India...

Bomb Threats Disrupt Air Travel: Five IndiGo Flights On High Alert; Vistara, Akasa Air & Air India...

Rest Of The Indian Diplomats In Canada 'Clearly On Notice': Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy

Rest Of The Indian Diplomats In Canada 'Clearly On Notice': Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Announces Vacancies For Medical Specialists

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Announces Vacancies For Medical Specialists

Vistara's Delhi-London Flight Receives Bomb Threat On Social Media; Diverted To Frankfurt

Vistara's Delhi-London Flight Receives Bomb Threat On Social Media; Diverted To Frankfurt