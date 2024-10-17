 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Morning Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, October 17, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly Lottery October 17, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 17, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 17, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-543 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 17, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-543 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

'All Govt Residential Schools Will Be Renamed As Maharishi Valmiki Schools,' Says Karnataka CM...

'All Govt Residential Schools Will Be Renamed As Maharishi Valmiki Schools,' Says Karnataka CM...

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI DY Chandrachud Suggests Senior Supreme Court Judge As Successor

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI DY Chandrachud Suggests Senior Supreme Court Judge As Successor