 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Morning Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, November 7, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly Lottery November 7, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amazon, Flipkart Vendors Under ED Scanner As Agency Launches Pan-India Search Operation

Amazon, Flipkart Vendors Under ED Scanner As Agency Launches Pan-India Search Operation

Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Groups Of Women As They Hit Each Other With Sticks Over...

Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Groups Of Women As They Hit Each Other With Sticks Over...

Chhath Puja 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, & Rahul Gandhi Extend Their Warm Wishes To The...

Chhath Puja 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, & Rahul Gandhi Extend Their Warm Wishes To The...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security

Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security