 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Morning Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, November 23, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery November 23, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic Available with Rs 1 Lakh Savings in November
Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic Available with Rs 1 Lakh Savings in November
Bigg Boss 18: 'Aap Hamesha Se Fighter Rahi Ho,' Says Salman Khan To Hina Khan, Actress Gets Teary Eyed (Video)
Bigg Boss 18: 'Aap Hamesha Se Fighter Rahi Ho,' Says Salman Khan To Hina Khan, Actress Gets Teary Eyed (Video)
Odia Director Bobby Islam & Actor Manoj Mishra Engage In Physical Altercation Outside DCP's Office Over Film Title (VIDEO)
Odia Director Bobby Islam & Actor Manoj Mishra Engage In Physical Altercation Outside DCP's Office Over Film Title (VIDEO)
ICC Meeting Likely To Be Held On November 26 For Champions Trophy
ICC Meeting Likely To Be Held On November 26 For Champions Trophy

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 22, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 23, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 23, 2024 - Karunya KR-681 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 23, 2024 - Karunya KR-681 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: JMM-Congress Alliance Crosses Halfway Mark, Tally At...

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: JMM-Congress Alliance Crosses Halfway Mark, Tally At...

UP Bypoll Results 2024: Oppn Parties In Tizzy As BJP Candidate Ramveer Singh Leads By Over 90K Votes...

UP Bypoll Results 2024: Oppn Parties In Tizzy As BJP Candidate Ramveer Singh Leads By Over 90K Votes...

Jammu & Kashmir Police Links Property Worth ₹ 1.72 Crore With Drug Peddler In Baramulla

Jammu & Kashmir Police Links Property Worth ₹ 1.72 Crore With Drug Peddler In Baramulla