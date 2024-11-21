 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 25,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Lottery at 5 PM will be announced today, November 21, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 25,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear 100 Ganga Weekly Lottery November 21, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
KTET 2024: Registration Window Extended, Application Correction Begins Today
KTET 2024: Registration Window Extended, Application Correction Begins Today
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Women Voter Turnout At 52.01% In Mira Bhayandar, Just 0.5% Behind Men
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Women Voter Turnout At 52.01% In Mira Bhayandar, Just 0.5% Behind Men
'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025 Remains In Limbo; Video
'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025 Remains In Limbo; Video
RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here
RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high.

The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. However, the first prize for the Dear 50 Weekly Lottery is Rs 5,00,000 and the ticket is priced at Rs 50 each.

The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 25,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 4,000

5th Prize: Rs 3,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 250

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 21, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 21, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-548 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 21, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-548 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Viral: Snake Enters Train's Engine In Bihar, Loco Pilot & Assistant Jump Off In Fear

Viral: Snake Enters Train's Engine In Bihar, Loco Pilot & Assistant Jump Off In Fear

UP: Video Shows Vishal Singh Thrashing & Forcing Accused Raza Khan To Lick His Slipper Days Before...

UP: Video Shows Vishal Singh Thrashing & Forcing Accused Raza Khan To Lick His Slipper Days Before...