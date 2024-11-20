 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, November 20, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Pelican Wednesday Night Lottery November 20, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Raha's Adorable Voice As She Screams 'Maa' In Alia Bhatt's Video
Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Raha's Adorable Voice As She Screams 'Maa' In Alia Bhatt's Video
Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid Death Threats (VIDEO)
Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid Death Threats (VIDEO)
Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh? Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Wedding Photo
Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh? Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Wedding Photo
EPFO Membership Soars 9.33% To18.81 Lakh In September 2024
EPFO Membership Soars 9.33% To18.81 Lakh In September 2024

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 19, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Pollsters Predict BJP Victory In State As JMM-Congress Fall Short Of...

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Pollsters Predict BJP Victory In State As JMM-Congress Fall Short Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 68% Voter Turnout Recorded In Final Phase Across 38...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 68% Voter Turnout Recorded In Final Phase Across 38...

MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra...

MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra...