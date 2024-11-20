 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, November 20, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery November 20, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician Shared Separation News
Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician Shared Separation News
Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download
Indian Navy INCET 2024: Admit Card Out; Know How To Download
BGT 2024-25: 'I Am Very Happy That Cheteshwar Pujara Isn't Here', Says Josh Hazlewood
BGT 2024-25: 'I Am Very Happy That Cheteshwar Pujara Isn't Here', Says Josh Hazlewood
Volvo XC40 Recharge Rebrands as EX40: Priced at Rs 56.10 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Rebrands as EX40: Priced at Rs 56.10 Lakh

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 19, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: November 20, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 118 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 20, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 118 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Nearly 48% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM In Final Phase Of...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Nearly 48% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM In Final Phase Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Karhal Byelection 2024: 'She Was Killed For Not Voting For SP', Dalit Girl's Mother's Shocking...

Karhal Byelection 2024: 'She Was Killed For Not Voting For SP', Dalit Girl's Mother's Shocking...

Shocking Video! Greater Noida Woman Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society, Police Action...

Shocking Video! Greater Noida Woman Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society, Police Action...