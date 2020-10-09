Nagaland not part of India? Why Twitter users are furious at Flipkart

Social media has a good side and an ugly side both. The various social media platforms are the most accessible, easiest and cheapest way to express opinions, displeasure or even lodge complaints and get attention of concerned people. And, it is due to these factors that people immediately take to social media to make their voice heard. Recently, Flipkart became the topic of conversation amongst netizens when the e-commerce website told a customer that Nagaland is not a part of India.

It happened after a customer from Nagaland asked Flipkart on social media why it doesn't deliver items to Nagaland. "Why is Flipkart not delivering to Nagaland? We still didn't get independence and we are still a part of India. Treat all states equally," the customer complained.

The e-commerce giant responded saying: "Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India."

For the unversed, Nagaland is a mountainous state in northeast India, bordering Myanmar and it became the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Manikya took to Twitter and questioned Flipkart over why they thought that Nagaland is not a part of India. Replying to Pradyot Manikya's tweet, Flipkart responded: "We are extremely sorry about the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options.