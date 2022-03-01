Nagaland announces one-time age relaxation for entry into government service

Kohima (Nagaland): The Nagaland government on Monday announced a one-time age relaxation for entry into government service for a period of two years with effect from April 22, 2021.

"The governor of Nagaland is pleased to allow relaxation of age for entry into government service for a period of additional two years with effect from 22nd April, 2021," stated notification by the state government.

"This will be one time relaxation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and disruption in recruitment activities on account of the ban of appointments," it said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:11 AM IST