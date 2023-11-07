Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Slams DMK Leader RS Bharathi On 'Dog-Eater' Quip

La Ganesan (Left), RS Bharathi (Right) | ANI

Chennai: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday criticised DMK second-line leader RS Bharathi for his recent comments about the people of Nagaland eating dog meat. “If those who ate dog meat itself chased away Governor RN Ravi, then imagine what we who eat rice with salt would do,” Bharathi had recently said attacking the Tamil Nadu governor, whose previous stint in the gubernatorial post was in the northeastern state.

“This unwarranted assumption, branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not only in poor taste but also maligns our diverse and dignified culture,” Ganesan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said in a statement shared on micro-blogging platform X. He appealed to the people of Nagaland to ignore Bharathi’s remarks saying they did not reflect the views of the Tamil population.

Ganesan accuses Bharathi of tarnishing Nagaland's image

Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage, where every tribal group brings its unique culture and tradition to our vibrant tapestry, Ganesan said. He added that to stereotype and belittle the entire population based on the dietary preference of a few was not only disrespectful but inevitably led to the distortion of their identity.

“We must remember that eating habits are a personal choice and do not define one’s character, dignity, or value. Hence, nobody should be insulted or disrespected based on such preferences. A person’s culture, ethics, and contribution to society characterise them, and not what is on their plate,” the Nagaland Governor said.

Tamil diaspora in Nagaland

“It is important to note that the Tamils have co-existed peacefully in Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and understanding and similarly Nagas have been studying and working in Tamil Nadu peacefully and with dignity.”he added.

Ganesan also countered the attack on his Tamil Nadu counterpart. “Most Nagas I have met and interacted with have expressed their admiration and respect for him (RN Ravi). As the Governor of Nagaland, I condemn these remarks and call upon everyone to discourage such behaviour, promote mutual respect, and strengthen our unity,” he said. .

