Nagaland Election Results 2023: Republican Party of India (A)'s maiden foray outside Maharashtra, wins 2 seats

Mumbai: In its first victory outside Maharashtra, the Republican Party of India, headed by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale bagged two seats in the Nagaland Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

The 24-year-old party - founded by Athawale in 1999 - won the Noksen and Tuensang Sadar-II constituencies, and its candidates are said to have emerged as runner-ups in at least four other constituencies, its leaders said here.

While the RPI(A)'s Y. Lima Onen Chang bagged the Noksen seat, Imtichoba grabbed the Tuensang Sadar-II seat, coming as a huge morale booster for the party trying to spread its wings outside Maharashtra.

Athawale congratulates winners

Gushing over the twin victory, Athawale tweeted his personal messages lauding Chang and Imtichoba for their unique feat that has thrilled the party workers and leaders in Mumbai.

"Extending my heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Mr. Y. Lima Onen Chang for winning the Noksen seata Extending my heartiest congratulations to Mr Imtichoba for winning the Tuensang Sadar- II seata in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. This is the result of the hard work of lakhs of RPI (Athawale) workers across the country," said Athawale.

Meanwhile Maharashtra's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has bagged seven seats in the state, while BJP secured 12 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged seven seats. Further, National People's Party (NPP) won five seats and Naga Peoples Front won two seats each. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) got one seat.

The majority mark in 60 seat Nagaland Assembly is 31.