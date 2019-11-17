Naga Hoho urges all political groups to come together for solving local issue

Kohima: The Naga Hoho, the apex body of tribal organisations in the state, on Sunday urged all political groups to come together leaving aside their past differences for a solution to the vexed Naga issue. It also urged the political groups to be accommodative for a peaceful settlement to the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency problem. A statement issued by Naga Hoho general secretary, K Elu Ndang on Sunday said that the executive council of Naga Hoho held its meeting on November 13 here and resolved to appeal to all the Naga political groups to be accommodative for a peaceful settlement.