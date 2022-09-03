Nadda for BJP-JJP panel for stronger alliance govt in Haryana

BJP chief JP Nadda |

The BJP national president J P Nadda has strongly espoused the formation of a coordination committee of the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) combine for a stronger and smoother coalition government functioning as well as effective implementation of the common minimum programme of the two partners.

Senior party leader and Haryana affairs in-charge Vinod Tawde told newspersons after the two-day visit of Nadda that the said coordination committee would start functioning from October and meet every month for the common minimum programme. He added that the said committee would comprise about six to seven top leaders of the BJP and JJP.

Elaborating upon Nadda’s two-day visit, Tawde said that the national president held a series of meetings with the workers, leaders, legislators, MPs, and the party’s core committee and paved the way for stronger coordination amongst them. Tawde was accompanied by state president O P Dhankar, media chief Sanjay Sharma, and state general secretaries Mohan Lal and Pawan Saini.

On Friday, Nadda also held several meetings with the party workers and leaders in Ambala and held a rally in Kaithal.

Addressing workers, Nadda assailed the Opposition parties and held that it was the BJP alone that cared for all the strata of society, while most of the opposition parties promoted only their dynastic politics.

Hitting out at Congress, he said that it was no longer a national or regional party but limited to a brother-sister party. Even senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit, raised questions over leadership, he said.

Nadda went on to say that the Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, Shiv Sena, TMC, RJD, PDP, SAD, and others were limited to families. Nadda alleged that now the Congress too had become a family party and that leaders of several of these parties were on bail and facing corruption charges.

Nadda further held that Modi's wins in 2014 and 2019 were a rejection of the vote bank of caste politics being driven by the Congress and other parties. "The Congress had divided people on the basis of caste, religion, and region, but the BJP united people," he said.

Aside from chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Tawde, home minister Anil Vij, party state chief O P Dhankar, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, organisational secretary Ravindra Raju, and several other senior leaders attended the said meetings.