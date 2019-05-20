N Chandrababu Naidu meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee here on Monday, continuing his efforts to cobble a non-BJP coalition post poll, notwithstanding exit poll predictions giving BJP a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders did not meet the media after the meeting but it was understood they discussed how they could get parties opposed to the BJP to come together for forming a government if the BJP and its allies fail to get majority.

Yesterday, Naidu had met various leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

He had also met Pawar on Saturday as well as Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and grand alliance leaders BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Prior to meeting the West Bengal chief minister, Naidu took to Twitter to slam BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing them of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Naidu’s tweet read, “BJP candidates including the PM himself violated the Model Code of Conduct several times. A recent example being his over-publicized pompous holiday in Kedarnath. Why is the EC giving clean chits to BJP? One incident after other the EC has failed this democracy like never before.” The TDP chief has also reiterated his demands for 50 per cent verification of EVMs with VVPAT in an assembly segment in the Lok Sabha polls. He also tweeted about it backing it with support from former Chief Election Commissioners.

Naidu's tweet read, "Former Chief Election Commissioners of India, Navin Chawla and S. Y. Quraishi also supported the demands put forth by us regarding VVPAT verification. Those who respect democracy are disappointed with how the EC conducted elections. Our fight to save democracy will continue."

