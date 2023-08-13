Mysuru Road Rage Video: Biker Climbs On To KSTRC Bus, Assaults Driver & Conductor For Overtaking

KSRTC driver assaulted in Mysuru | Twitter

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSTRC) driver was assaulted by a biker in Mysuru for allegedly trying to overtake the two-wheeler. The incident happened on August 10 near Ambedkar Circle on GN Road, and was captured on camera, following which the Mysuru police arrested the biker on Saturday.

The video shows the biker, identified only by his first name Shahrukh, climbing on to the driver’s side and arguing with him after the bus allegedly scraped the bike and overtook it. Shahrukh proceeded to hurl abuses at the driver and tried drag him out of the bus. In an attempt to mediate, the bus conductor deboarded the bus to have a talk with the biker. However, even the conductor was assaulted by the biker.

Watch the video below

Accused arrested

The Mysuru police arrested Shahrukh and charged him under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Incidents of bikers harassing drivers of four-wheelers have become a common scene in Karnataka. On August 5, two bike-borne men stopped a car in Bengaluru and pelted stones. The men also asked the driver of the car and its occupants to come out of the vehicle. The incident was recorded on the car’s dashcam. The miscreants were later arrested by the Bengaluru police.

