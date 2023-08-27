 Mysuru News: Couple, Their Teenaged Daughters Found Dead In Suspected Suicide Pact
Neighbours who noticed that the door was not opened for the past two days grew suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Representational photo |

Four members of a family were found dead in their rented home here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police have started investigations into the case though they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact.

According to police, Mahadevaswamy (45), his wife Anita (38), daughters Chandrakala (17) and Dhanalakshmi (15) were found dead in their house at Chamundipuram. Mahadevaswamy had a vegetable shop at Bandipalya here.

"The front door was bolted from inside. So we opened the door at the rear and found them dead. Among the four, one was found hanging, which appears to be the elder daughter. Others died sitting on the floor," a police officer said.

The owner of the building stays in the first floor while the victim family lived as tenants for the last two months on the ground floor, he added.

