Mysterious loud explosion-like sound heard again across Bengaluru city

The IT city Bengaluru, already reeling under floods, was rattled Friday with a mysterious boom at around 12.15 pm. Seconds later, social media had a ‘blast’ with users sharing their experiences and triggering their theories.

“Just now heard a loud explosion sound in Bengaluru, then doors and windows vibrated. I felt this in Rajarajeshwari Nagara,” a social media user said.

“Loud sound heard again in various parts of Bengaluru along with rattling of windows. What happened this time? Sonic boom? Earthquake? Quarry blast?” tweeted a journalist.

There has been no explanation behind the boom so far. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre ruled out any seismic activity that could have caused the loud sound and slight tremors.

This is not the first time that a boom has rattled the city. In July this year, residents in several areas said that they heard a loud ‘thud’ and a 'boom' sound. Some residents even said that their windows were rattled by the sound.

At that time, speculations were rife that loud sound could have been a ‘sonic boom’ generated by a fighter jet flying over the city. But neither the police nor Air Force explained at the time. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had said that none of its flights made the noise.

A similar ‘boom’ was heard in Bengaluru in May last year. The Indian Air Force later confirmed that it was made by a Sukhoi 30.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 08:30 PM IST