Mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri: CBI takes accused Anand Giri to Haridwar

Lucknow: The CBI team probing into the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri at Prayagraj took the prime accused Anand Giri to Haridwar on Wednesday for further investigation. The CBI team had taken on remand all the three accused in the Mahant case two days back. While a team of CBI sleuths has been quizzing the other two accused in the case Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari, another team took Anand Giri with them to Haridwar. Anand was arrested from Haridwar immediately after the alleged suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri. The CBI team has taken Anand Giri to the construction site of Ashram from where he was arrested.

It may be mentioned that Mahant of Baghambari Peeth and chairperson of Akhada Parishad, Narendra Giri was found hanging in his room last week. Police had recovered a suicide note from the room in which the Mahant had accused three persons Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari responsible for the death. Police arrested all these three along with few others. Later on, the state government had handed over the probe to CBI.

Meanwhile, the suspense continuing for the last nine days over the successor of Mahant Narendra Giri ended on Wednesday. The Niranjani Akhada seers, the sect to which late Mahant Narendra Giri belonged to, gave its nod on the name of Balbir Giri as the successor. In the suicide note allegedly written by the deceased Mahant, Balbir Giri was named as successor. Now Balbir Giri will head the Baghambari Peeth at Prayagraj and he will be officially handed over the charge on October 5 in a simple ceremony.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:30 PM IST