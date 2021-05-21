Mylab to make 1 crore home test kits available by June 1

Mumbai

Mylab Discovery Solutions, which has developed a do-it-yourself Covid-19 testing kit for symptomatic patients, is building a stock of one crore units of the recently-approved home test kits before a national rollout on June 1, a top official said on Friday.

The Pune-based company, also credited with making the first indigeneous RT-PCR kit last year, is developing an integrated molecular testing product which focused on automation, as its next big project, the official said.

The home test kit christened 'COVISELF', which produces a result in 15 minutes for symptomatic patients, was cleared by the ICMR late on Wednesday evening. The product priced at Rs250 per unit is aimed at quick turnarounds in testing and will also ensure that a patient starts quarantining quickly and desists from spreading the virus further.