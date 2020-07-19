Myanmar-Thailand police recover China-made weapons meant for Arakan Army that 'would target Indian assets': Report

In a new development, a cache of Chinese weapons was recovered by the Myanmar and Thailand police in the month of June that was supposed to target India, Zee News reported.

According to the report, the weapon was supposed to be delivered to the Arakan Army, Myanmar’s largest insurgency group so that Indian assets, including the Kaladan Multimodal Project that connects Kolkata in India and Sittwe in Myanmar.

Six people were arrested in connection with the case. The police managed to recover AK 47 assault rifles, anti-tank mines, grenades and machine guns.

Last year, The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a huge cache of arms from Parva village near the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

According to Hindustan Times, BSF recovered arms and ammunition from a house in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl near the border with Myanmar. The stockpile includes six M-16 rifles, three AK-47, one SLR rifle and one G-3 rifle. A 9mm pistol, two claymore mines and an under barrel grenade launcher. The soldiers also recovered Rs 1,19,100 cash from the house.

The arms, which were recovered in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, are suspected to have belonged to cadres of the Arakan Liberation Army (ALA), an insurgent group in Myanma. Earlier, the Assam Rifles had seized 33 AK-47 rifles, a combat browning automatic rifle, a 5.56 automatic light machine gun, 49 loaded magazines and 809 rounds of ammunition from the outskirts of Aizawl a few years ago.