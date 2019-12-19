'My Twitter handle was partially hacked for questioning of Akhtar Duo': Senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal

On Thursday, senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal said that his twitter account was partially hacked after he questioned Javed and Farhan Akhtar.

Yesterday, senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar of breaking the law for urging people to join him in protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

Sharing an explainer video of Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code, Mittal tweeted: "You also need to know that you've committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life. Understand the Law."