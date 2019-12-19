'My Twitter handle was partially hacked for questioning of Akhtar Duo': Senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal

On Thursday, senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal said that his twitter account was partially hacked after he questioned Javed and Farhan Akhtar.
Yesterday, senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar of breaking the law for urging people to join him in protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.
Sharing an explainer video of Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code, Mittal tweeted: "You also need to know that you've committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life. Understand the Law."
On Thursday, Sandeep Mittal tweeted saying, "Dear Friends and Enemies My Twitter Handle was partially hacked by the elements opposed to my questioning of Akhtar Duo. I am registering a complaint against these elements with Delhi Police. I would not be bogged down by these anti-social elements."
Earlier, Farhan had tweeted, about the anti-CAA protest: "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."
On December 16, Lyricist Javed Akthar in tweet had said that according to the law of the land under any circumstances police cannot enter any university campus with out the permission of the university authorities. He added that by entering the Jamia campus with out permission the police has created a precedence that is a threat to every university.
