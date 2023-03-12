e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'My son is 18-year-old, it's his personal affair': Udayanidhi Stalin after his son’s photo with girlfriend goes viral

'My son is 18-year-old, it's his personal affair': Udayanidhi Stalin after his son’s photo with girlfriend goes viral

Udayanidhi Stalin also said that he can't reveal what was being discussed between him, his wife, and son

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Sunday refused to comment on questions regarding his son Inbanithi's photographs with his girlfriend circulating on social media, saying that his son had completed 18 years of age and it was his personal affair.

The minister, who is the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, also said that he has some restrictions in intervening in the personal affairs of a mature individual.

"Can't discuss personal matters in public domain"

Udayanidhi Stalin also said that he can't reveal what was being discussed between him, his wife, and son.

The photographs of Inbanithi and his girlfriend had become viral on social media in January but Udayanidhi had not responded to it. However his wife Krithika Udayanidhi had tweeted, stating that there was no taboo on loving and expressing it.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read Also
Udayanidhi Stalin sworn in as TN minister in his father M.K. Stalin's cabinet
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Setback for Congress in AP as former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns, likely to join BJP

Setback for Congress in AP as former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns, likely to join BJP

BJP’s big digital campaign in UP before 2024: 1.5 lakh SIM cards for booth heads, 1.75 lakh...

BJP’s big digital campaign in UP before 2024: 1.5 lakh SIM cards for booth heads, 1.75 lakh...

ED sources claim arrested TMC leader Santanu accepted his role in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam

ED sources claim arrested TMC leader Santanu accepted his role in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam

'My son is 18-year-old, it's his personal affair': Udayanidhi Stalin after his son’s photo with...

'My son is 18-year-old, it's his personal affair': Udayanidhi Stalin after his son’s photo with...

Goa forest fire: Blaze continues for 7th consecutive day; IAF, Navy in action as PMO monitors...

Goa forest fire: Blaze continues for 7th consecutive day; IAF, Navy in action as PMO monitors...