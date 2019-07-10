India

Updated on IST

My relationship with Amethi is personal: Rahul Gandhi

By IANS

"My relationship with Amethi is personal and not political. Victory and defeat are a part of political life but I will never leave Amethi," Gandhi said at a meeting

(PTI Photo)

