‘My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch’: Sidhu meets 'mentor' Rahul, Priyanka  

Navjot Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician who was recently released from jail after 10 months, met with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi today.

During the meeting, Sidhu reaffirmed his dedication to working for the people of Punjab and reiterated his earlier tweet about a "Rahul Gandhi revolution" message for the BJP.

"Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch," read his post on Twitter.

Know why Sidhu was behind bars

Sidhu was released from Patiala jail after serving a 10-month sentence in connection with a road-rage incident that took place 34 years ago. According to an eyewitness, Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with Gurnam Singh over a parking spot, during which they allegedly dragged him out of his car and hit him. Singh later died in the hospital.

Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered a one-year jail term for the 59-year-old politician following a petition by Singh's family. However, Sidhu's sentence was shortened due to his "good behaviour", and he was released earlier than expected in May.