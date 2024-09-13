'My Father Was On The Flight': Amid IC 814 Row, S Jaishankar Shares Anecdote From 1984 Hijacking; VIDEO

EAM : Interaction with the Indian Community in Geneva on September 13, 2024 | YouTube | Ministry of External Affairs, India

S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, speaking on the 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' on Friday (September 13), said that he hadn't "watched the film" and went on to narrate an incident about the 1984 hijacking of Indian Airlines Boeing-737 and how it was related to his life.

Jaishankar, interacting with the Indian Community in Geneva, recalled the incident and said that he was part of the team that was dealing with the 1984 plane hijacking.

While addressing the gathering, he said that he rang up his mother to tell her about the hijacking and said that he then discovered that his father was on the flight that was hijacked.

On 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Netflix web series, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "I haven't seen the film, so I don't want to comment. In 1984, there was a hijacking. I was a very young officer. I was part of the team which was dealing with it. After 3-4 hours of…

S Jaishankar said that on the one hand he was part of the team "working on the hijacking" and on the other hand he was "part of the family members who were pressing the government on the hijacking."

The incident that S Jaishankar referred to took place on August 26, 1984, when 12 pro-Khalistani hijackers who hijakced the Indian Airlines Boeing-737 surrendered in the UAE.

All the 68 passengers were unharmed and the six crew members too were safe. The surrender took place after close to 38 hours after the flight was seized over Pathankot.