‘My Duty Remains The Same’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To SC Verdict On Modi Surname Verdict

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s stay on conviction order in the Modi surname case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his duty remained the same – to “protect the idea of India”. On Friday, the top court stayed his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ comment.

The Supreme Court order clears Gandhi’s way to contest the 2024 general election and his return to the Lok Sabha as Wayanad MP.

Following the verdict, Gandhi tweeted, “Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India.”

