 ‘My Duty Remains The Same’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To SC Verdict On Modi Surname Verdict
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘My Duty Remains The Same’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To SC Verdict On Modi Surname Verdict

‘My Duty Remains The Same’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To SC Verdict On Modi Surname Verdict

The Supreme Court order paves way for the Congress leader to contest the 2024 general election.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Twitter/INCIndia

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s stay on conviction order in the Modi surname case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his duty remained the same – to “protect the idea of India”. On Friday, the top court stayed his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ comment.

The Supreme Court order clears Gandhi’s way to contest the 2024 general election and his return to the Lok Sabha as Wayanad MP.

Following the verdict, Gandhi tweeted, “Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India.”

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi-Modi Surname Verdict: SC Stay On Conviction Can Boost INDIA In Parliament With...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Video Of Tiger Trying To Climb A Tree Goes Viral

WATCH: Video Of Tiger Trying To Climb A Tree Goes Viral

'Eventually, Truth Emerges Victorious': Rahul Gandhi's Reaction After SC Stays His Conviction In...

'Eventually, Truth Emerges Victorious': Rahul Gandhi's Reaction After SC Stays His Conviction In...

Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Gets Anticipatory Bail In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Gets Anticipatory Bail In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

‘My Duty Remains The Same’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To SC Verdict On Modi Surname Verdict

‘My Duty Remains The Same’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To SC Verdict On Modi Surname Verdict

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For 508 Railway Stations’ Redevelopment Via Video Conferencing

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For 508 Railway Stations’ Redevelopment Via Video Conferencing