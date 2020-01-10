'My document burned in Gujarat': Shehla Rashid criticised on Twitter for citing 2002 riots

The recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, combined with murmurs about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has left many in India agitated.

Protests continue in various parts of the country, and even though the recent focus is on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence, the CAA-NRC find a mention is most agitations at present.

Politician and former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid has been a vocal critic in recent times. Earlier, at the end of December 2019, she had made the news after putting together a 'manual for allies' via a Twitter thread.

"Don't make the CAA movement about yourself, your party, your privileged idea of India or Hindu goodness," she had written.

Now, on 9th January, Rashid took to Twitter to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An image captioned "sorry Modi ji", was posted by her. The image said, "Sorry Modi ji. My document burned in Gujrat 2002. Sorry (sic)."