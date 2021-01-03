'My 2021 Resolution': Congress mocks BJP leaders, from Amit Shah to Yogi Adityanath, in series of satirical tweets

India's grand old party, Congress, not really known for its advanced sense of humour, must have sworn a nouveau resolution on New Year's Eve, to have come up recently with a series of satirical tweets targetting Union Ministers and BJP leaders, from Home Minister Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Congress' novel approach in political satire seems fixed on coming up with a sarcastic and obviously ironic 'resolution' for each of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in question, which highlight their alleged inadequacies in fulfilling their roles as union ministers, chief ministers of states, or otherwise.
So, in the case of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for example, Congress drafted the sardonic 'My 2021 Resolution' graphic for her -- which contains a wishful desire for stuff like 'no more jumla packages' and 'Stop finding scapegoats' for the alleged failings of Sitharaman's role as the Finance Minister.
"Here's hoping better sense prevails & Madam FM speaks to at least 1 credible economist before her next series of announcements," Congress posted on its official Twitter handle, along with the graphic.
The party moved on to ironically criticise most major leaders of the BJP, with a 'My 2021 Resolution' graphic for Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh listing farcical pointers such as "Actually do something to defend our borders" and "Stop letting PM Modi lie about Chinese intrusion".
In the case of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress seemed even more vicious in its biting humour, toeing the line of libel. The party "hoped" that Shah would stop "inciting hatred" among citizens and discontinue the practice of "using force to disperse peaceful protesters."
The grand old party did not even leave Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan be, swearing, in his name, 'resolutions' like "I will never undermine a global health crisis again" and "I will ensure healthcare workers are paid their due"
It's boomer humour, for sure, but Congress seems to have gone no-holds-barred when charting the PR strategy for this nouveau approach in political satire.
However, the most brutal attack of the evening, among these tweets, seemed to have been directed towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In a blunt graphic, Congress simply declared that Yogi's 2021 'resolution' should be, "I will resign".
"This one needs no explanation," some cheeky intern handling the party's Twitter account captioned the post with.
Congress has been consistently opposing the Narendra Modi-led central government over each of its decisions, from passing the three contentious farm laws to as recently as granting emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines in the country, citing 'premature' data and trial inadequacies.
BJP President JP Nadda, however, has lashed out at the Congress and the Opposition, saying they aren't proud of anything Indian. He added that while the entire country is happy about the approval, the Opposition is filled with anger, ridicule and disdain.
It remains to be seen how the saffron party comes with a specific rebuttal for these satirical posts.
