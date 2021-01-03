'My 2021 Resolution': Congress mocks BJP leaders, from Amit Shah to Yogi Adityanath, in series of satirical tweets

India's grand old party, Congress, not really known for its advanced sense of humour, must have sworn a nouveau resolution on New Year's Eve, to have come up recently with a series of satirical tweets targetting Union Ministers and BJP leaders, from Home Minister Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Congress' novel approach in political satire seems fixed on coming up with a sarcastic and obviously ironic 'resolution' for each of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in question, which highlight their alleged inadequacies in fulfilling their roles as union ministers, chief ministers of states, or otherwise.

So, in the case of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for example, Congress drafted the sardonic 'My 2021 Resolution' graphic for her -- which contains a wishful desire for stuff like 'no more jumla packages' and 'Stop finding scapegoats' for the alleged failings of Sitharaman's role as the Finance Minister.

"Here's hoping better sense prevails & Madam FM speaks to at least 1 credible economist before her next series of announcements," Congress posted on its official Twitter handle, along with the graphic.