Muzaffarpur DM sets up inquiry committee to look into NRHM scam

Director of Health Services has started an inquiry into the irregularities in National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) in Muzaffarpur. The District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, 80 kms north of state capital, set up a three-members inquiry committee headed by additional DM, Rajesh Kumar and directed them to submit the report by Monday.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said those found guilty in misappropriation of NRHM fund would be punished and land behind the bars.

The government has decided to widen the scope of the investigation for entire Muzaffarpur district. In Chhoti Kothiya village of Mushahari block in Muzaffarpur district, 18 cases of irregular payment of NRHM incentive money to the women, midwives and AASHA workers have been reported. Each of the beneficiary women are entitled for Rs 1400 as incentive for institutional delivery Rs 600 to the midwives and Rs 400 to AASHA worker for motivating women to the primary health centres.

Prima facie community health centre operator Sushil Kumar has been found guilty for misappropriation of incentive money to the mahadalit women.

He used to take thumb impression of women on the receipts of pension for the poor women scheme. Their thumb impressions were used to corner NRHM incentives too.

Leela Devi, 65, has her youngest son who is 20 years old. She was shown as having delivered 18 children in a year. There are beneficiaries who are reported to have 12 deliveries in a year. All of them are from Mahadalit community. Shanti Devi was shown as having eight children in an year.

In 2016 too, identical scam in NRHM had surfaced and in Aurai block of neighbouring Sitamarhi district, 750 such fake beneficiaries were found.

In 2011, the then Civil Surgeon and six others were charge sheeted for swindling Rs 6.33 crores under NRHM.