Muzaffarnagar: Female Student Harassed On Public Street, Slapped For Refusing To Sit On Bike; Video Viral

A video showing a shocking incident of harassment on a public road involving a female student in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has gone viral on social media. Prompted by the attention drawn to the video, authorities have ordered an investigation into the matter.

The viral video is said to have been recorded in the Jansath area, depicting a male motorcyclist attempting to forcibly make the student sit on his bike while engaging in open harassment. It appears that someone captured the incident on their mobile phone from the nearby rooftop and shared it on social media, resulting in its widespread circulation.

Authorities have taken cognizance of the video and directed the relevant police station to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action. Currently, information regarding the exact date of the incident is not yet available.

Shedding light on the matter, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Kumar Srivastava stated that a viral video has come to their attention, and a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain its origin, identify the individuals involved, and take necessary action against the guilty parties.