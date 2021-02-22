Must defeat 'anti-Hindu' DMK, Hindutva needs to win for Tamil language to survive: Tejasvi Surya

Salem (Tamil Nadu): Calling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) "anti-Hindu", BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya on Sunday requested people to defeat MK Stalin's party while stating that only BJP respects and promotes all regional languages of India.

"DMK represents a bad, virulent ideology which is anti-Hindu. Every Tamil is a proud Hindu. This is the sacred land that has the highest number of temples in the country. Every inch of Tamil Nadu is sacred, but DMK is anti-Hindu, so we must defeat it," Surya said at BJYM state convention here.

The BJP MP asserted that his party represents the spirit of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language.