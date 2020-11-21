Mussoorie: LBSNAA sealed for 2 days after 33 trainee officers test positive for COVID-19

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie has been sealed for 2 days after 33 trainee officers tested positive for COVID-19 positive.
Academy Director Sanjeev Chopra, while peaking to ANI informed that they have found 33 positive cases in the academy and the hostels, mess, administrative office and library are being sanitized.
At present, A total of 428 Officer Trainees are on campus for the 95th Foundation Course. Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of COVID-19 spread in consonance with guidelines of Government. Food and other necessities are being delivered to the Officer Trainees in their hostels by staff who have been equipped adequately in protective gear.
Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration is the apex training institute for the Civil Services. It is situated in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie.
