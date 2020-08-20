Muslims, Yadavas desert RJD; Manjhi too leaves

Patna: The core vote bank (MY) of Lalu Prasad Yadav is changing their loyalty well before the start of assembly elections campaign. Three RJD MLAs on Thursday joined JDU and pledged to work under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On August 17 too, three RJD MLAs had joined the ruling party. Last month, five MLCs of RJD changed their loyalty and joined JDU.

The six legislators who left RJD and joined JDU in the last one week, are from Muslim and Yadav communities causing dent into the MY vote bank of Lalu Prasad. They were considered core supporters of the RJD president since 1990.

Chandrika Rai, a former transport minister and father -in-law of Lalu's elder son Tejpratap Yadav on Thursday deserted RJD and joined JDU. Rai is the son of the former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, the first top leader of the Yadav community in Bihar. He represents the traditional constituency of Rais-Parsa in Saran district.

Jaibardhan Yadav, MLA from Paliganj and grandson of another Yadav stalwart Ramlakhan Singh Yadav too left RJD and joined JDU. His grandfather was the fertiliser and chemicals minister in PV Narsimha Rao cabinet and his father Prakash Chandra was an MP from Congress party.

Faraz Fatmi, RJD MLA from Keoti in Madhubani who too joined JDU is the son of former union minister of state for education MAM Fatmi who was in the UPA ministry.

The RJD suffered yet another setback on Thursday when Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM(S), a partner in the Grand Alliance, also left the alliance. Former chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi, who is from Musahar community said the Dalits were not getting fair treatment in the party.

Santosh Kumar Manjhi, MLC and party secretary general, said the RJD leadership was not giving due recognition to the HAM(S), a major constituent of the Grand Alliance and the party president too felt humiliated by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Manjhi was earlier in NDA and had left in 2017 to join Grand Alliance.

JDU leadership has agreed to offer ten seats to the Manjhi's party in the NDA.

Manjhi, after a meeting with his party leaders, said HAM(S) will not have any alliance with any organisation in which RJD will be a partner.