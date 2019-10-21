Muslim parties submit final reply to SC for judgement in Ayodhya case

New Delhi: The Muslims parties in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Monday submitted their reply in the Supreme Court as a part of the moulding of relief. This comes four days after the apex court concluded the 40-day marathon hearing in the case, reserved the verdict and directed the parties to lay down the written submissions.

Moulding of relief, which usually takes place in the land dispute cases, alludes to the narrowing down of arguments and apprising the court of specific points the party wants it to adjudicate on.

The matter was heard by a five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on a day-to-day basis (five days in a week) starting August 6 after the mediation panel failed to come to an out-of-the-court settlement in the matter.