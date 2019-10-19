Muslim litigants not to build mosque if verdict in favour

Ayodhya: Concerned over the possible post-verdict situation in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid dispute case, Muslim litigants have said they will not build the mosque for the sake of country’s peace and harmony. “This is my personal opinion. Keeping in view the present situation of the country, I will take my proposal to the other litigants to discuss it further,” added Muslim Litigant Haji Mehboob.

Mufti Hasbullah Baadshah Khan, a litigant from the Muslim side and local President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, reacting to Haji Mehboob’s statement said, “It is correct that we must have to take care of communal harmony first. We will discuss the situation with senior Muslim religious leaders. In the present scenario, we should postpone the construction of the mosque if a verdict comes in our favour.”

Mohammad Umar, another Muslim litigant, said, “I agree, if we have to postpone the construction of a mosque, we must (do so) to take care of peace and communal harmony and peace in the society.”