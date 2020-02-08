Muslim group to approach SC to get Babri debris

Lucknow: Days after the announcement of the 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Trust by the Centre to supervise the construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, things around have started moving in the fast pace. On Friday, Babri Masjid Action Committee announced that it would approach Supreme Court to seek the custody of the remains of the Babri Mosque lying at the site since its demolition on December 6, 1992.

The committee’ chairman Zafaryab Jilani said on Friday, “We wish to get the Mosque remains before the construction of Ram Temple starts in Ayodhya. Hence, a plea would be filed before the SC.”

He added that as per Sharia laws the remains of Mosque cannot be used in construction of any other mosque or building and also it can't be disrespected. “The court has also not mentioned anything regarding the remains of the Mosque in its verdict and that is why we will be submitting a request in the Supreme Court of India regarding this,” added Jilani.

Meanwhile, Ramalay Trust, which has four Shakaracharyas and 21 other prominent Hindu Mutt heads, has also decided to approach the court to challenge the inclusion of too many controversial people in the Trust such as RSS leader Dr Anil Mishra, Ayodhya King Bimlendra Mishra and “Shankaracharya” of Badrinath Jyotishpeeth Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati. There is a huge unrest among Hindu groups and saints who feel that the Modi government had ignored the people who fought the land title case or led the Temple movement for decades. Nevertheless, three empty spots on the Trust has given hope to many. The Ram Janambhhomi Nyas chief Nrtiya Gopal Das, who led the Temple movement and Digambar Akhara head Suresh Das, who fought legal case, are among them.

FPJ has learnt that the government has sent feelers to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and has promised that he would be made chairman of the new Trust once his name is cleared from the Babri demolition case.

VHP leader Champat Rai could also get back door entry after sometime.

Sources say, “Mahant and Rai both are facing litigations in the Babri demolition case. Hence the government didn't include them. But they can be included once they are cleared from the court or the Board of trustees nominate them.”