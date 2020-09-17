Musical Mahalaya: Mamata Banerjee sings song to usher in Durga Puja 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is well in touch with her artistic side. She has written books, dabbled with painting, and ever turned singer and songwriter on different occasions. From 'CAA-CAA-chi-chi' to many protest songs - her catchy word-plays have now become the stuff of legends.
And on Thursday, she added one more feather to her rather impressive cap, singing a song to welcome Goddess Durga.
The TMC leader sang a popular Mahalaya song, 'Jaago tumi jaago...' and posted a video of the same to her Facebook handle.
Touching upon the twin disasters that were Cyclone Amphan and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bengal Chief Minister expressed hope that the state would move forward to achieve the pinnacle of development.
In a Twitter post, Mamata also pledged to ensure that the festivities and associated merriment is not diminised, despite the recent crises.
“On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one and all. Although COVID-19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end and to lighten up every home, I undertake Mahalaya Protishruti," she tweeted.
