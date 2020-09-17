Musical Mahalaya: Mamata Banerjee sings song to usher in Durga Puja 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is well in touch with her artistic side. She has written books, dabbled with painting, and ever turned singer and songwriter on different occasions. From 'CAA-CAA-chi-chi' to many protest songs - her catchy word-plays have now become the stuff of legends.

And on Thursday, she added one more feather to her rather impressive cap, singing a song to welcome Goddess Durga.