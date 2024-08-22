 'Murdered Junior Doctor Knew Of Hospital Corruption,' Claims BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari As Calls For ED Investigation Intensify
Speaking at a demonstration by Bengal BJP at the five-point crossing in Shyambazar, which is close to the R.G. Kar Medical College, Adhikari claimed that all sorts of irregularities, including a drug racket and black marketeering of medicines, were rampant in the hospital which the victim doctor somehow came to know of.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI

Kolkata: The leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Wednesday that the junior doctor who was found raped and murdered on August 9, became a victim because she knew too many secrets related to the rampant irregularities at the hospital.

“That is why she met such a brutal end. All sorts of attempts were made to destroy evidence after the incident. The duty roster for the night when the crime took place was also destroyed,” Adhikari claimed.

Demand Made For An Enforcement Directorate-Le Probe Into The Case

Former deputy superintendent of RG Kar, Akhtar Ali, on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against former Principal Sandip Ghosh. According to High Court sources, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj has allowed him to file the petition.

“There was not just recycling of biomedical waste to Bangladesh, Ghosh also dealt with bodies. There is a body scam as well,” said Ali.

Earlier, Ali had said that he was the first one to complain against former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh in March last year at the Anti-corruption branch and in the Vigilance Commission; later, he also complained to the Health department and at Chief Minister’s office. Ali has also sought protection from the Calcutta High Court. Notably, it is six days since Ghosh is being grilled by the CBI.

