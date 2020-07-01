Murder case filed against cops; sub-inspector arrested

Dravida Thambi

Chennai

A Sub Inspector of Police Raghu Ganesh was on Wednesday night arrested in Thoothukudi district in connection with the recent custodial deaths of a trader P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks. The arrest was made by the Crime Branch-CID police, a day after the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) entrusted the case to the agency as an interim measure till the CBI took over the probe.

Sources said a dozen police teams have been formed to trace and arrest some of the accused in the case. On Wednesday, CB-CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Anilkumar, who was appointed Investigation Officer in the case by the High Court, formally took charge of the investigation.

Earlier in the day, State Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said the AIADMK Government would not allow anyone involved in the case to escape. The deaths of the father and son, who were arrested over a minor issue concerning closure of their mobile phone shop during the COVID-19 lockdown, had triggered global outrage.