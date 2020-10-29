Munger Incident: EC seeks probe; orders immediate removal of SP, DM

Days after violent clashes broke out in Bihar's Munger during a Durga idol immersion ceremony, the Election Commission of India has ordered the immediate the SP and DM of Munger. Alongside, Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao has ordered an inquiry into the incident that will have to be completed with the next seven days. As per news agency ANI, a new DM and SP will be posted in Munger today.

The incident that took place in Munger a day before the area voted in the Assembly Elections had seen one person killed and over two dozen others were injured in firing and stone-pelting. While SP Lipi Singh had said that anti-social elements had pelted stones and that someone from the crowd had fired and killing one person, this version of events have been questioned by many.