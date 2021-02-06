Munawar Faruqui still in Indore jail despite Supreme Court relief; here's what officials say

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court yesterday, has not yet been released from the Central Jail Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report, the jail administration on Saturday expressed its inability to release Faruqui, citing a warrant issued by a court in Prayagraj.

The Indore jail officials also said that they are yet to receive any orders from the Supreme Court regarding the comedian's release, NDTV reported.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court, after granting bail to Faruqui yesterday, had also stayed the production warrant issued against him by a trial court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the FIR lodged in the state.

Incidentally, Faruiqui's lawyer Anshuman Shrivastav has now confirmed that the comedian will not be released from jail today, Live Law notified at 10 PM. The jail authorities have also reportedly insisted that there should be more clarity on pending warrants in cases registered in Uttar Pradesh.

The top court also stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order of January 28, which had refused to grant him bail noting that to "promote harmony" is one of the constitutional duties.

That Faruqui has not yet been released did not go completely unnoticed, despite the media din being otherwise occupied by the farmers' protests today. Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, highlighted that Faruqui had not yet been released from jail despite the Supreme Court interim bail yesterday morning.

"It is nearly 30 hours since the order was passed. Yet, the order is being undermined by the MP police and jail authorities. Is all this happening with or without the knowledge of the MP Chief Minister?" Chidambaram tweeted, training his guns at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.