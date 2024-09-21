Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

Mumbai Weather Update: Warm starts also promise cloudy skies. | File image

Mumbai: Today, on September 21, 2024, Mumbai is experiencing the temperature of 27.99 °C. The I forecast predicts temperatures ranging from 26.99 °C to 29.06 °C. Relative humidity is at 74%, while wind speed ranges from 72 km/h to 2.57 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:27 AM and is expected to set at 06:36 PM.

Weather forecast from today 21st to Monday 23rd September#Mumbai: Hot and humid weather...some showers/thundershowers developing in pockets of the city and suburbs during afternoon/evening.



Thane, Palghar districts and Navi Mumbai regions can also receive some thundershowers. — Vagaries of the Weather (@VagariesWeather) September 21, 2024

The forecast for today predicts that the sky will be overcast. Please organise your day based on the temperature and expected weather forecast. Have fun in the sun and remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the nice weather.

Today's air quality index in Mumbai is 275.0, categorising it as unhealthy. Kids and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma should remain inside, while everyone else should restrict their time outdoors. Having knowledge of the AQI allows individuals to make informed choices about their health when scheduling daily tasks.