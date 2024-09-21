 Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

According to IMD reports, Mumbai may experience humid temperatures with cloudy skies and may experience light rains in a few parts of the city. Check out the weather forecast to start your weekend accordingly.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: Warm starts also promise cloudy skies. | File image

Mumbai: Today, on September 21, 2024, Mumbai is experiencing the temperature of 27.99 °C. The I forecast predicts temperatures ranging from 26.99 °C to 29.06 °C. Relative humidity is at 74%, while wind speed ranges from 72 km/h to 2.57 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:27 AM and is expected to set at 06:36 PM.

The forecast for today predicts that the sky will be overcast. Please organise your day based on the temperature and expected weather forecast. Have fun in the sun and remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the nice weather.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain For City, Heavy Rain For Maharashtra's Interior...
article-image

Today's air quality index in Mumbai is 275.0, categorising it as unhealthy. Kids and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma should remain inside, while everyone else should restrict their time outdoors. Having knowledge of the AQI allows individuals to make informed choices about their health when scheduling daily tasks.

FPJ Shorts
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Shutters In Negative Ahead Of Turbulent Waters Of Economic Data
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Shutters In Negative Ahead Of Turbulent Waters Of Economic Data
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Film Producer Vikram Khakhar For Defrauding Actor Deepak Tijori Of ₹17.40 lakh
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Film Producer Vikram Khakhar For Defrauding Actor Deepak Tijori Of ₹17.40 lakh
Post Graduate Medical Fees Surge By ₹10 Lakh In Deemed Colleges Across India
Post Graduate Medical Fees Surge By ₹10 Lakh In Deemed Colleges Across India
Who Is Ibrahim Aqil? Top Hezbollah Commander Killed In Israeli Military's Airstrike On Beirut
Who Is Ibrahim Aqil? Top Hezbollah Commander Killed In Israeli Military's Airstrike On Beirut
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

J&K: 4 Jawans Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Carrying BSF Personnel For Poll Duty Falls Into Gorge In...

J&K: 4 Jawans Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Carrying BSF Personnel For Poll Duty Falls Into Gorge In...

Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi Chief Minister Today; 5 Ministers To Join

Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi Chief Minister Today; 5 Ministers To Join

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 44 Injured After High-Speed Bus Overturns In Sonbhadra’s Markundi Valley;...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 44 Injured After High-Speed Bus Overturns In Sonbhadra’s Markundi Valley;...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Campaigns In Jagadhri, Claims BJP's Corruption Will...