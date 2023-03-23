Mumbai: 2 drunk passengers arrested for abusing crew & co-passengers on IndiGo flight

Representative Picture

Two passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abusing the crew and co-passengers after getting drunk during the journey.

The passengers, identified at John G Dsouza (49) and Dattatray Bapardekar (47), were returning to India after a year of working in Dubai and celebrated their homecoming by consuming half a bottle of alcohol each, which they had bought from Duty-Free.

"When flyers seated next to them objected to their continous drinking, they hurled abuses at them," a Sahar police officer said.

Dsouza hails from Nalasopara while Bapardekar belongs to Manbet in Kolhapur.

They have been booked under IPC Section 336 for endangering the life and safety of others, under the relevant aircraft rules for dangerous flying, assault and drinking.

"Both were arrested formally but as the sections were bailable, they were granted bail from the police station itself. Further probe is underway," DCP Dixit Gedam told ANI.

The latest IndiGo incident is the seventh case of an unruly passenger registered in Mumbai this year.

