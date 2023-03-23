 Mumbai: 2 drunk passengers arrested for abusing crew & co-passengers on IndiGo flight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMumbai: 2 drunk passengers arrested for abusing crew & co-passengers on IndiGo flight

Mumbai: 2 drunk passengers arrested for abusing crew & co-passengers on IndiGo flight

The drunk duo were returning to India after a year of working in Dubai and celebrated their homecoming by consuming half a bottle of alcohol each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

Two passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abusing the crew and co-passengers after getting drunk during the journey.

The passengers, identified at John G Dsouza (49) and Dattatray Bapardekar (47), were returning to India after a year of working in Dubai and celebrated their homecoming by consuming half a bottle of alcohol each, which they had bought from Duty-Free.

"When flyers seated next to them objected to their continous drinking, they hurled abuses at them," a Sahar police officer said.

Read Also
Mumbai-bound Indigo flight diverted to Myanmar due to medical emergency, passenger dies
article-image

Dsouza hails from Nalasopara while Bapardekar belongs to Manbet in Kolhapur.

They have been booked under IPC Section 336 for endangering the life and safety of others, under the relevant aircraft rules for dangerous flying, assault and drinking.

"Both were arrested formally but as the sections were bailable, they were granted bail from the police station itself. Further probe is underway," DCP Dixit Gedam told ANI.

The latest IndiGo incident is the seventh case of an unruly passenger registered in Mumbai this year.

Read Also
Delhi- Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency onboard; passenger...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sarus crane is missing': Akhilesh Yadav slams govt 'negligence towards state bird of UP'

'Sarus crane is missing': Akhilesh Yadav slams govt 'negligence towards state bird of UP'

Mumbai: 2 drunk passengers arrested for abusing crew & co-passengers on IndiGo flight

Mumbai: 2 drunk passengers arrested for abusing crew & co-passengers on IndiGo flight

Punjab Police grills fugitive Amritpal Singh’s wife, parents amid crackdown on WPD

Punjab Police grills fugitive Amritpal Singh’s wife, parents amid crackdown on WPD

Solution to crisis of Indian democracy has to come from within: Rahul Gandhi

Solution to crisis of Indian democracy has to come from within: Rahul Gandhi

What is Call Before u Dig application launched by PM Modi? To whom will it benefit

What is Call Before u Dig application launched by PM Modi? To whom will it benefit