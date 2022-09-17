Mumbai: Seven members of a gang get 10-year jail for extortion

Seven members of a gang get 10 years jail for extortion attempt on businessman |

A special court has sentenced seven members of Suresh Pujari’s gang to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from a businessman in 2015. One of the gang members turned prosecution witness and testified against his accomplices and was acquitted. Pujari, meanwhile, is a wanted accused in the case.

The special court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime (MCOCA) in its judgment of Friday also imposed a fine of over Rs. 15 lakh each on Prakash Bichal alias Pakya, Mubasheer Sayyed alias Vakil, Gautam Mehta alias Dany, Chottelal Jaiswar alias Raju, Krishna Khandagale, Naresh Shetty and Ravi Gaikwad. The court acquitted one of the accused, Sharad Agarwal, who had turned approver in the case besides another accused who was also acquitted.

In September 2015, the businessman - a finance broker - started receiving extortion calls from an international number. The caller identified himself as Suresh Pujari from Malaysia and had demanded Rs. 10 crores in two days and threatened to kill the businessman if the demand was not met. Two of the accused had collected extortion money and had sent it to two others.

The court noted that from the evidence on record the offence of conspiring and trying to extort the businessman is proved. It said that not only this, but the accused also hatched the plan to murder him if he did not fulfil their demand. It pointed out that for executing the plan, the main accused had also purchased a firearm. It observed that if the police party had not apprehended him and his co-accused, they would have succeeded in executing their plan to murder him.

After being found guilty, the men had sought leniency mainly on family situations. Special MCOCA Judge BD Shelke said in the judgment that the provisions of MCOCA have been incorporated with a specific objective to deter offenders from committing organized crime against society. Hence, it said, that keeping in mind the object they are required to be sentenced. At the same time, it said, that serious crime such as murdering victims has not been committed and hence the role of accused also needs to be considered. It said that it is of the opinion that a lenient view is required to be taken and a lesser sentence imposed.

The men had spent 6 years and 10 to 11 months in prison as undertrials and the period will be deducted from their sentence.